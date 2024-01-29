Sacramento agencies, CHP break up large sideshow

(FOX40.COM) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, and the Sacramento Police Department teamed up on Thursday to break up a large sideshow in Sacramento.

According to the sheriff’s office, the event was attended by about 600 people who “wisely elected to disperse” once deputies and CHP officers showed up at the scene.

SCSO added that the sideshow took place near the intersection of South Watt Avenue and Manlove Road.

“Sheriff’s Air Operations along with CHP Air units coordinated a large-scale response, which included officers from the Sacramento Police Department,” the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office explained on X.

The agency added that some citations were distributed and arrests made. Some vehicles were also towed, per SCSO.

