Sacramento airport ranked No. 1 in the nation for ‘stress-free’ travel. This is why

Sacramento International Airport was the top airport in the United States for the month of January in terms of “stress-free” air travel, according to data from AirHelp, an airfare claims management company.

The company, which describes itself as “the world’s largest air passenger rights organization,” looked at airports throughout the U.S. that “best handled January’s air travel” as well as those that “failed to deliver a stress-free experience to their passengers.”

“SMF, which is one of the country’s busiest airports, was able to deliver passengers with exceptional reliability,” Airhelp said.

To come up with its rankings, AirHelp looked at U.S. airports that provided more than 1,000 flights for the month of January.

The Sacramento airport ranked first in terms of uninterrupted flights in January AirHelp said, noting that 82.30% of flights at the Northern California airport in January were on time.

Another California airport, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, ranked second in terms of uninterrupted flights, with 82.06% of flights on time.

What were the top 5 most reliable US airports in January?

Based on the number of flight disruptions, these were the top five most reliable airports in the United States for the month of January, according to Airhelp.

Sacramento International Airport: 82.30% of flights on time San Jose International Airport: 82.06% Tucson International Airport in Arizona: 81.33% Reno/Tahoe International Airport in Nevada: 81.18% Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport in Georgia: 80.47%

What were the worst airports in America in January?

These airports that had the most flight disruptions during the month of January, according to Airhelp.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York: 60.82% of flights disrupted

Chicago O’Hare International Airport: 61.16%

Des Moines International Airport: 61.98%

Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan: 62.23%

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport: 64.77%

What are the most reliable in California?

According to AirHelp, four California airports had notable on-time flight percentages in January, making them among the most reliable in the nation.

They were:

Hollywood Burbank Airport: 80.17% of flights on time

Long Beach Airport: 79.81%





John Wayne Airport in Orange County: 79.76%





Metropolitan Oakland International Airport: 78.91%

