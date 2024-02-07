Sacramento animal shelter offers free dog adoptions after storm led to influx of lost pets

Sacramento’s Front Street Animal Shelter is waiving adoption fees for dogs through Feb. 18 to make space for an increase in lost dogs after this week’s storm.

The animal shelter, which was already nearing critical capacity levels before Sunday’s storm, took in nearly double the usual number of dogs on Monday. That’s why shelter officials are waiving adoption fees for dogs, which includes spay or neuter surgery, a microchip and vaccinations, to make space for the new arrivals.

“We were already at a breaking point with multiple dogs housed in each kennel, but the increase in dogs coming in from the storm is pushing us over the edge,” Ryan Hinderman, the shelter’s communications and customer service manager, said in a news release.

The storm was the second of two atmospheric storms that pounded Northern California with powerful wind, killing four people including two in Sacramento County. The storm knocked down trees, snapped power lines and left behind strewn debris on roads in the Sacramento area.

Staff at Front Street on Wednesday were also urging anyone who may have lost a pet during the weekend’s storm to search local animal shelters for their pet on a daily basis.

“It is common for us to see an increase in stray animals after storm events,” Hinderman said. “In some cases, it is due to fence damage and gates blowing open, and in other cases the thunder and wind can scare dogs away from home, much like fireworks.”

The shelter has a free automated texting program that guides owners through the process of finding their lost pets. Pet owners can text “LOST” to 833-511-0426.

The Front Street Animal Shelter is located at 2127 Front St. and is open noon to 5 p.m. seven days a week.