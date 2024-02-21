Sacramento announces new watering rules that will take effect on March 1

(FOX40.COM) — Efforts to conserve water continue in Sacramento with new watering rules that will go into effect on March 1.

Residents and businesses in the city of Sacramento are required to follow a seasonal schedule when watering areas using sprinklers, per city ordinance:

Spring and summer schedule:

•Customers with even-numbered addresses can water on Wednesday and Sunday.

•Customers with odd-numbered addresses can water on Tuesday and Saturday. Watering must be done before 10 a.m. and/or after 7 p.m.

•Watering is not allowed 48 hours after one-eighths inch of rain.

The spring and summer water scheduling is effective from from March 1 to Oct. 31.

Fall and winter schedule:

•Watering is allowed one day per week, on Saturday or Sunday, at any time of day.

•No weekday watering is permitted.

The fall and winter water schedule is effective from Nov. 1 to Feb. 28, 2025.

Exemptions:

There are several exemptions to the city’s watering schedule:

•Drip irrigation watering with a hose and spray nozzle.

•Smart controllers that have been validated by city staff.

•Potted plants.

•Edible gardens.

•New landscaping, up to 30 days after installation.

•When there are two or more consecutive days above 100 degrees.

Failure to follow the water schedule is punishable by fines, according to the City of Sacramento. For more information visit www.cityofsacramento.gov.

