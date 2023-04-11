Sacramento-area authorities search for four children in unrelated missing person cases

Sacramento-area authorities on Tuesday were looking for four adolescents who are considered at risk in unrelated missing person cases. Officials were asking the public to help find these children.

Elk Grove

Jeremiah Puckering, 13, was last seen Sunday in the area of East Stockton Boulevard and Emerald Crest Drive in Elk Grove. He was running away from his family and is considered at risk, the Elk Grove Police Department announced Tuesday afternoon in social media posts.

Police said he was wearing a gray jacket, black sweat pants and black sandals, he may be in Sacramento. Officers asked anyone who sees him to call the Police Department at 916-478-8299.

We are asking for help finding at-risk missing person Jeremiah Puckering. He is 13 & last seen on 4/9 in the area of E. Stockton/Emerald Crest running away from family. He was wearing a grey jacket black sweats & black slides. He may be in Sac. If you see him, call (916)478-8299. pic.twitter.com/1zmm0BxqLP — EGPD (@ElkGrovePD) April 11, 2023

Rosemont area

Hunter Valentine, 13, and his brother Logan Valentine, 11, are believed to have left their home about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday on Huntsman Drive in the Rosemont area, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced in social media posts.

Sheriff’s officials said the brothers are considered at risk due to their age. They were both last seen around 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The Sheriff’s office described Hunter as 4-foot-11 and weighing 89 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing pajamas, and it’s possible he has changed clothing.

Officials described Logan as weighing 80 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes, possibly wearing a black pullover hooded-sweatshirt with picture of a wolf on the front and his last name “Valentine” on the back and a Antelope emblem on the left sleeve.

The Sheriff’s Office can be reached at 916-874-5115.

MISSING PERSON ALERT: Hunter Valentine, AGE 13, 4'11", 89 pounds, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES, Last seen wearing PJ'S (possibly changed clothing).



AT RISK MISSING PERSON DUE TO AGE (Picture below in blue top): Logan Valentine, AGE 11, 5'8", 80 pounds, BLONDE HAIR, HAZEL EYES,… pic.twitter.com/jkapC7UyHm — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) April 11, 2023

Sacramento

Alex Vargas, 14, was last seen in the 5000 block of Franklin Boulevard in the North City Farms neighborhood of Sacramento. He is considered at risk due to his age, the Sacramento Police Department announced Monday night in social media posts.

Police described him as 5-foot-11 with a heavy build, black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black hat with “West Coast” in white lettering on it, a large puffy green jacket, blue jeans and red-and-white sneakers.

Investigators asked anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department at 916-808-5471.