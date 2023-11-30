Sacramento-area doctor accused of child pornography possession seeks release from jail

A Roseville doctor accused of possessing child pornography is asking a Sacramento judge to release him from jail, with his lawyer arguing that he is not a flight risk and would put up $1 million in bail if necessary.

Dr. Khursheed Haider is scheduled to appear Thursday afternoon in federal court in Sacramento seeking his release from the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was booked last week following his arrest by the FBI.

Haider attorney Michael Pinkerton argued in a court filing Thursday morning that Haider was not a flight risk and “is a respected and responsible member of the community in general and the medical community in particular.”

Pinkerton added that Haider, 48, “has resided in the Sacramento area for a decade and has deep roots in the community,” and added that his wife, also a doctor, would be present for his detention hearing.

Pinkerton also wrote that Haider poses no threat to his four children, and offered to have the pulmonologist “live in a hotel or other rental property away from his residence” pending the resolution of his case.

“Prior to this case, he has had no brushes with the criminal law in either state or federal court,” Pinkerton wrote.

Pinkerton said Haider would be willing to post up to $1 million in bail, surrender his U.S. passport as well as an expired Pakistani passport. Haider is a U.S. citizen who was born in Pakistan, Pinkerton wrote.

“Given the allegations in this case, if released Dr. Haider agrees not to possess or use any smart phone or computer connected to the Internet,” Pinkerton wrote, adding that Haider would promise “to obey any reasonable reporting requirements, restrictions on travel or activities.”

“In sum, he will be fully compliant with the orders of this Court.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexis Klein has argued in court documents that Haider has access to “notable financial resources” and is a flight risk.

Klein also wrote that agents retrieved more than 600 images or videos of child pornography from one of Haider’s laptops and at least 11 videos on his iPhone.

“Defendant is a pulmonologist, works at at least one hospital, and also performs video visits; he may have access to children through these aspects of his work,” Klein wrote.

Pinkerton’s bail motion indicates that Haider is an intensive care physician at “North Bar Hospital in Fairfield,” an apparent reference to NorthBay Medical Center, and that he does not treat minors in his job.

A spokeswoman for NorthBay did not immediately respond Thursday to voicemail and email requests for comment on Haider’s status at that hospital.

Haider’s LinkedIn profile listed him earlier this week as a vice president of clinical operations of VeeOne Health, a Roseville-based telehealth platform, but officials there said Tuesday, the day The Sacramento Bee first reported on Haider’s arrest, that he no longer works there.

“As of this morning, Dr. Khursheed Haider is no longer employed at VeeOne Health,” executives at VeeOne wrote in an email to The Bee. “The association of VeeOne Health with Dr. Haider is unrelated to his arrest.”

Haider was arrested Nov. 20 following a search of his Roseville home and Mercedes-Benz that resulted from an FBI undercover investigation that began with the arrest of a suspect in Honolulu, court records say.

Haider was charged by criminal complaint with a single count of possession of child pornography.

On Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Haider on one count of distributing child pornography and a count of possessing child pornography.

“If convicted of distribution of child pornography, Haider faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, restitution, and a $250,000 fine,” U.S. Attorney Phil Talbert’s office said in a new release. “If convicted of possession of child pornography, Haider faces a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison, a lifetime of supervised release, restitution, and a $250,000 fine.”