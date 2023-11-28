Sacramento-area freeway shut down in both directions by Elk Grove police, CHP. What to know

Authorities on Tuesday morning shut down Highway 99 in both directions near Elk Grove Boulevard after a person threatened to jump off an overpass, according to police and the California Highway Patrol.

The Elk Grove Police Department shut down lanes just before 9:15 a.m. Traffic is being directed off Elk Grove Boulevard, according to the CHP’s incident log.

Traffic is slowly moving around the area, but backups are growing going north from Galt, according to Caltrans’ camera network.

Officials do not have an estimated time of reopening, as they work with the distraught person.