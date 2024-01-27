Sacramento area midcentury modern home — called ‘architectural gem’ — sells for $1.325M

A Sacramento County mid-century modern home centered around an entryway within a dazzling atrium has sold for $50,000 over the listing price in less than a month.

When the property listed in December 2023, real estate professionals called the residence — built by iconic Sacramento architect Carter Sparks — a masterpiece of mid-century design.

The home, located in the community of Fair Oaks, sold on Jan. 17, 2024 for $1.325 million after listing for $1.275 million.

Matt Jones of Coldwell Banker was the the listing agent and the seller of the home. The owner of Uncommon Projects, a home-renovation company, Jones meticulously restored the property at 8148 Shangrila Lane with a focus on preserving as many period details and as much original craftsmanship as possible.

The atrium, entered through a gate, is visible from the kitchen, dining room and living room above through expansive walls of glass. The entry also features an 8-foot waterfall.

“Its unique entrance through the central atrium is nothing like I’ve seen before,” real estate agent and mid-century modern expert Gaby Moreira of Mod Real Estate told the Sacramento Bee when the house first hit the market. “It pours so much natural light into the home and can be seen from most of the rooms — such a remarkable way to enter your home or greet guests. A very thoughtfully designed layout that just works even in modern times.”

The house showcases many features loved by mid-century enthusiasts, such as extensive use of glass windows; tall, 15-foot ceilings; a pair of eye-catching two-sided fireplaces with restored concrete bricks and tile; and a sunken living room with the original 20-foot built-in sofa intact.

Jones masterfully curated the home. Pieces from the mid-century era were added, including Herman Miller furniture and bubble fixtures.

Also, the original Mahogany millwork and cabinetry have been restored.

The primary bedroom flows into a sunny patio. The ensuite bathroom is remarkable with a sunken Roman shower that has a slider on one side that opens directly onto a sundeck.

“This is definitely a special one from Carter Sparks — different from all the other ones he’s done before,” Moreira added. “I wish they made more homes like this, it’s truly an architectural gem in Sacramento.”

Called the Sleeper House after its first owners, Douglas and Helen Sleeper, the home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms and spans 2,800 square feet on a .39-acre lot. The backyard features a wrap around deck and lush landscaping.

Architect Carter Sparks’ career extended into the 1990s. Teaming up with builders Bill and Jim Streng, he designed nearly 4,000 private homes and civic and commercial buildings in the greater Sacramento area. The use of natural lighting and finishes are a trademark of his work.

The selling price for the Shangrila Lane home is on the high end of the market for Fair Oaks, a community 15 miles northeast of Sacramento, according to Ryan Lundquist. At the time of the listing, there were three active listings in Fair Oaks seeking $1.6 million or more.

Nearly 8% of sales in Fair Oaks in 2023 topped the $1 million mark. More than 22% of current Fair Oaks listings sit above that price point. The highest sale ever in Fair Oaks was a property purchased in 2018 by Gov. Gavin Newsom for $3.7 million.

From September to December 2023, the median sales price in the community, which has a diverse range of houses, was $599,000, with an average sales price of about $648,000.

The Carter Sparks-designed mid-century modern home in Fair Oaks, California, has floor-to-ceiling windows looking in from the backyard.

The atrium leads to the front door of the California modern home for sale in Fair Oaks.