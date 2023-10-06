Sacramento-area middle school teacher sentenced for child sex abuse of teen student

A Sacramento-area middle school teacher on Friday was sentenced to five years in prison for child sexual abuse after authorities learned he was giving alcohol, marijuana and sex toys to his students, prosecutors said.

Along with the prison sentence, Sacramento Superior Court Judge Kenneth Brody ordered 50-year-old Glenn Alejandrino to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced in a news release.

Alejandrino had worked as a teacher for the San Juan Unified School District since 1996, Sacramento County sheriff’s officials have said. He worked at Arden Middle School dating back to 2013, where he taught eighth-grade leadership and government classes.

He worked in early childhood education from 1996 through 1998 and as a sixth-grade teacher at Cowan Elementary School from 1999 through 2012, according to the Sheriff’s Office. He transferred to Arden Middle School in 2013.

Sheriff’s officials have said the crimes occurred from 2019 through 2021 at the teacher’s home, and the children were there with their parents’ knowledge and consent.

The middle school teacher would spend time with his students outside of school without other adults present. On many occasions, he invited his students to his home and gave them alcohol and marijuana, prosecutors said.

Alejandrino also allowed his students to engage in sexual intercourse at his home without the knowledge of their parents, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said the school teacher — on at least 20 occasions — gave one student a sex toy and directed that student to perform sex acts on themselves. The student was 13 to 14 years old when this occurred.

On July 19, 2022, Alejandrino turned himself at the Sacramento County Main Jail downtown after detectives and his attorney arranged for his surrender on an arrest warrant. He was released from jail after posting a $350,000 bail bond and remained free pending completion of his court case.

Sheriff’s officials at the time said Alejandrino was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony counts that include lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years old, lewd act on a child with a victim more than 10 years younger than the teacher, communicating with a minor with intent to commit a sex offense, furnishing marijuana to a minor younger than 14, contributing to the delinquency of minor and molesting a child younger than 18.

As part of a plea deal with the District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 8, Alejandrino was convicted of two counts of committing lewd acts upon a child and one count of communicating with a minor for the purposes of engaging in lewd behavior. The rest of his charges were dismissed, court records show.

Shortly after agreeing to the plea deal last month, Alejandrino was remanded to sheriff’s custody. He remained in custody Friday afternoon at the jail awaiting transfer to prison.