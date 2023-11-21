Sacramento-area radio host charged with DUI. Police say he was 4 times over the legal limit

A host of a popular Sacramento-area radio show accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit has been charged by prosecutors with two misdemeanors.

Rob Williams, the main personality of “The Rob, Anybody & Dawn Show,” was arrested Nov. 3 next to In-N-Out and Holiday Inn on Highway 49, according to the Auburn Police Department. Officers said Williams, 52, was swerving in and out of lanes and pulled him over before 8 p.m., according to previous Bee reporting.

Lt. Bryan Morrison, a spokesman for the Auburn Police Department, has said Williams had a .35 BAC. In California, the legal limit is .08.

The Placer County District Attorney’s Office charged Williams with vehicle codes of driving under the influence of alcohol and for having a BAC of 0.08% or higher, according to the complaint. Both charges are enhanced by an allegation of DUI with a .20% BAC or higher, the complaint said.

Sacramento-based attorney Michelle Trigger, representing Williams, said by email it’s still early in the legal process and declined to comment.

Williams is scheduled to appear Jan. 24 for his arraignment.

Williams said no one was injured during the incident in a statement posted on social media. He commended the Auburn Police Department for being professional and courteous while saving his life and that of others.

“There is no excuse or justification for that,” Williams said. “It’s beyond an ‘error of judgment,’ it’s despicable and could have turned out much worse than it did.”

Formed in 1996, the “Rob, Anybody & Dawn Show” went off the air in Sacramento from Audacy-owned KRXQ-FM (98.5) this June. It returned to the capital city’s airwaves on KVMX-AM (890) and K284CM-FM (104.7) this month.