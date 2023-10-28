Sacramento-area serial arson suspect arrested in fires at Taco Bell and near other stores

A suspected serial arsonist was arrested in connection with five recent fires in the Sierra Nevada foothills, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies fulfilled a California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection warrant to arrest a 27-year-old man on Oct. 23, according to a media release.

The man was initially suspected of starting three mid-September fires in Pollock Pines. A Taco Bell at 6454 Pony Express Trail was lit on fire about 2:33 a.m. Sept. 13, followed by vegetation fires outside Family Dollar and CVS stores within a block at 9:48 p.m. that night and at 5:18 a.m. the following morning.

After being taken into custody, he was charged with starting two additional fires in the days leading up to his arrest.

One was a vegetation fire that began about 4 a.m. on Oct. 21 near Meadow View Road and Shenandoah Road in the Amador County town of River Pines; the other, known as the Ore Fire, began about 3:39 p.m. on the day of the suspect’s arrest around Highway 49 and Ore Court in Logtown.

The man was arrested near Highway 49 in Diamond Springs, according to the El Dorado County Jail logs. He remained in custody on suspicion of arson as of Saturday morning.

Cal Fire encourages people to report suspicious fire activity by calling 800-468-4408.