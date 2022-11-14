Sacramento-area sheriff’s deputy fired, arrested on suspicion of DUI while on duty

A Placer County sheriff’s deputy was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol while on duty Saturday morning, authorities said. He has been fired.

Deputy Allahno Hughes was responding to a call for service when deputies already at the scene “suspected Hughes was under the influence and confronted him,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Sheriff’s officials contacted the California Highway Patrol, and an officer conducted a field sobriety and breathalyzer test, according to the sheriff’s news release. The breathalyzer returned a blood alcohol level of 0.13% for Hughes, above the legal limit of 0.08%, and the CHP officer arrested him.

The Sheriff’s Office in its news release described Hughes as a newly hired deputy and said he was released from his probationary employment “and is no longer a Placer County Sheriff’s Office employee.”

“At this time, we are looking into all contacts Hughes may have had with the public (Saturday) morning,” sheriff’s officials wrote.

Hughes, 35, was booked Saturday into the South Placer Jail on a misdemeanor DUI charge. He was released on bail the same day, jail logs show.