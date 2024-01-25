Which Sacramento-area spot got the most rain? See the latest totals — and what’s next

Sacramento is taking a break from being showered with rain all day Wednesday, but it won’t be dry for long.

Most of the Sacramento region received less than an inch of rain over the past 36 hours, records from the National Weather Service show.

From Tuesday night to Thursday morning, the Sacramento International Airport and the Folsom area got 0.30 inches of rain. McClellan Airfield recorded 0.22 inches of rainfall and Yolo County Airport got 0.27 inches.

The area that got the most rain was Blue Canyon Nyack Airport by the Emigrant Gap, which recorded 1.02 inches of precipitation.

What’s in the weather forecast for Sacramento?

The Sacramento area will get a respite from the rain on Thursday and most of Friday, according to the National Weather forecast

There will be a 10% chance of rain on Saturday after 5 a.m. and then a 20% chance of rain before 11 a.m., the forecast said.

Sunday and Monday will be mostly sunny, before rain returns on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the forecast.

The rainfall comes as the region is expecting an atmospheric river event.

Meteorologists are expecting heavy rain, powerful winds and snow to sweep through the West Coast starting Tuesday and continuing through Feb. 5.

According to the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center, residents across California should prepare for above-normal amounts of precipitation during that time period.

