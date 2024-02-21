Which Sacramento-area spot has seen the most rain so far? Here are the latest totals

Rain poured down in the Sacramento area on Tuesday as the latest in a series of storms rolled through Northern California.

According to the National Weather Service, less an half an inch of precipitation fell over most parts of the Sacramento region.

Sacramento International Airport recorded 0.26 inches of rain in the past 24 hours, as of Wednesday morning. Sacramento Executive Airport area received 0.20 inches.

Rocklin got 0.34 inches while Elk Grove saw 0.31 inches.

How much rain has fallen in Sacramento in February?

Since the start of February, most of the Sacramento area has gotten more than 4 inches of rain.

Sacramento International Airport recorded 4.13 inches and Sacramento Executive Airport saw 4.05 inches.

The Foothill Farms area has seen 6.20 inches of rain and Elk Grove 5.82 inches.

Rocklin area saw 5.90 inches of rain since the start of Feb

What’s in the weather forecast?

Blue skies could be seen peeking through gray clouds on Wednesday morning, but it’ll only be momentarily, according to forecasts.

There’s a 20% chance of showers Wednesday with new rainfall possibly amounting to less than a tenth of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.

The high temperature will be near 61 degrees and the low will be around 43 degrees.

It’ll be dry with mostly clear skies for the following days until Sunday night, when a slight chance of showers returns.

The rain will continue until Monday, the weather service said.

