Sacramento-area teenager is still missing after 22 days, her family says

Tierra Subia woke up in the middle of the night late last month to find her patio door open and her daughter gone.

Nykari Johnson, 16, was reported missing from her home in Carmichael around 1 a.m. She was last seen on Dec. 27.

The last thing Subia said to Johnson was, “I love you, goodnight.”

“We were having a good day. We played Twister and listened to music. Her cousins came over and spent the night. She isn’t the type of kid to sneak out,” said Subia.

Johnson stands approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 108 pounds. She is a Black female with black hair and brown eyes who wore natural hairstyle when she went missing. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt and black sweats.

Nykari Johnson, 16, pictured wearing natural hairstyle. She was last seen on Dec. 27.

“She’s not back yet. She left her phone. She didn’t take anything with her,” said Subia.

Subia describes her as a strong, smart, intelligent, and goofy child.

“I just want her to come home, I just hope she’s safe,” said Subia.

The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department confirmed the report of the missing child.

“Because she’s a minor that’s all I can tell you, a missing report has been filed, but the child has not been considered at-risk,” said Sgt. Amar Gandhi.

According to Gandhi, a child is determined to be at-risk based on their age, mental capacity, whether they are on medication and other factors.

Berry Accius, founder of the nonprofit Voice of the Youth, wants to see more urgency from law enforcement agencies and community members to help bring Johnson home.

“This girl has not been seen by her family for 22 days. We’ve had storms and all kinds of things happen. There’s no sense of urgency. I have a problem with that, the family has a problem with that. If this were Sarah Stewart from Rocklin there would be a whole bulletin on a missing white girl,” Accius said.