Sacramento bar reopens days after shooting
The Trap Bar in Sacramento reopens a few days after a 21-year-old man was shot dead right outside of the business.
The Trap Bar in Sacramento reopens a few days after a 21-year-old man was shot dead right outside of the business.
The factories which process our food and beverages (newsflash: no, it doesn’t come straight from a farm) have to be kept very clean, or we’d all get very ill, to be blunt. Because, as with everything else these days, Generative AI is about to affect how we keep these factories clean. Its pathogen detection device shines an optical light on surfaces and detects the bad bugs, by compariing it with its training data gleaned from the microbes normally found on food processing factory floors.
The Eagles' starting offense failed to each the end zone Sunday for the first time since 2016. Can Philly right the ship in the coming weeks?
Steam will refund The Day Before purchases after studio Fntastic's abrupt closure.
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him on Monday night.
What experts say about your biggest Christmas concerns.
Turkey's Super Lig suspended all matches after the incident Monday.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
Here's how USDA loans work and what it takes to qualify.
Kevin Costner and Jewel! Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco! While 2023 seemed to be the year of divorces, new couples are stepping out in time amid the holidays.
Many companies already use generative AI tools, like OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can help improve workers' performance by as much as 40% compared with workers who don't use it. An Australia-based startup, Relevance AI, wants to help companies of all sizes build custom AI agents for any use case or function to maximize productivity with its SaaS-based low-code platform. "Our mission is to enable teams only to be limited by their ideas, not their size -- from the seasoned industry player to the ambitious newcomer," co-founder of Relevance AI Daniel Vassilev said.
Goldman wants to double the size of its private credit business, a hot arena on Wall Street, as it retreats from consumer banking.
The company announced that it closed $9.5 million in seed funding led by Upfront Ventures alongside Oceans Ventures, Venrex Investment Management, Marlinspike Partners and Embedded Ventures, to further accelerate deployment of scopes and the developer platform. Cambium, a startup founded in 2020 by Simon Waddington and COO Stephan Herrera, wants to reinvigorate advanced materials development for defense, aerospace, automotive and more by mining the vast and complex world of biological systems.
Two days before 23andMe disclosed that hackers had accessed the personal and genetic data of almost 7 million customers, the genetic testing giant updated its terms of service. The changes are an effort to make it more difficult for the victims of the breach to band together in filing a legal claim against the company, according to lawyers who specialize in representing victims of data breaches and the arbitration process. Three lawyers interviewed by TechCrunch called the changes in 23andMe’s terms of service with their customers “cynical,” “self-serving,” and “a desperate attempt” to protect itself and deter customers from exercising their legal rights following the massive breach of customer data.
Lucid's chief financial officer Sherry House is leaving the company to "pursue other opportunities," the automaker told investors on Monday. The news comes less than a month after Lucid debuted its luxury Gravity SUV, and mere days after Nasdaq said it will bump the firm from the Nasdaq-100 index (alongside eBay and Zoom). Lucid's stock ended regular trading down by about 2.5%, at $4.61 per share.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
Justin Jefferson was taken to a hospital after taking a hard hit in their win over the Raiders on Sunday.
The bottom of the rankings are the most interesting and will likely shake up again with so many teams earning votes in last week’s poll.
Both Norfolk State coach Robert Jones and Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon received technicals and had to be separated during the incident on Saturday.
We also found noise-cancelling headphones for only $28 and the Xbox Series X console for $100 off.