Sacramento bicyclist killed in a hit-and-run collision Saturday night, police say

A bicyclist died Saturday night in what police are calling a hit-and-run crash in Sacramento’s Fruitridge Pocket neighborhood.

Police responded to a call reporting a collision between a car and a bicyclist at Stockton Boulevard and 20th Avenue. When they arrived at 7:02 p.m., they found a man with serious injuries lying in the roadway, according to a Sacramento Police Department media release.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. His identity has yet to be released.

The car that allegedly struck him fled the scene. SPD’s Major Collision Investigations Unit has taken over the case and is canvassing the area, but no suspect description had been released as of Sunday morning.

The investigation is “still in its early stages, according to the media release.

The Sacramento Police Department encourages any witnesses to the crash to contact the dispatch center at 916-808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP (4357). Callers may remain anonymous and can be eligible to a reward of up to $1,000. Anonymous tips can also be submitted via the “P3 Tips” cell phone app.