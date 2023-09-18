Sacramento businesses put together fundraiser for man killed after being mistaken for rival gang member

Family members have identified 21-year-old Isaiah Daniel Vasquez as the victim of a deadly shooting on Sept. 8 on Gordon Drive in south Sacramento. Vasquez and two others were shot after two known gang members mistook them for rival gang members. He's the only one who didn't survive the shooting. "It was shocking because you see him one day and then it's like 'Bye man, have a good night' and then the next day, you wake up and the first thing you see on your phone is that he's gone," said Alvaro Valencia from Mezcal Grill. Vasquez worked at a barbershop in Tahoe Park and a week after his death, people who worked in surrounding businesses are putting together a fundraising event to help out the victim's family.

