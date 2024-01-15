Sacramento celebrates the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Trinity Life Center in Sacramento hosted over 1,000 people on Sunday for a special celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
The second round of the NFL playoffs is nearly set.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to recap a wildly unpredictable start to Super Wild Card Weekend full of upsets and unexpected heroes. The duo start off with the Sunday games and the Detroit Lions' curse-breaking victory over the Los Angeles Rams, as the Lions have provided every fan of a moribund NFL franchise with hope for the future. Earlier, the Green Bay Packers handed the Dallas Cowboys yet another devastating playoff loss, as Fitz and Frank aren't sure if Mike McCarthy OR Dak Prescott will survive the onslaught of fan pressure that's to come. On Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs got a gritty win against the Miami Dolphins, proving they're tougher than people give them credit for. The Dolphins were never able to adjust the cold and invite a lot of questions heading into the offseason. The Cleveland Browns fell to the Houston Texans 14-45, as Joe Flacco came back to Earth and C.J. Stroud asserted himself as a truly elite AFC quarterback. The Texans' one-year turnaround has been wild to watch, and they look like a team that's ready to keep it rolling deeper in the postseason. Fitz and Frank will return to recap Monday's games on Monday night.
As the Eagles and Buccaneers play Monday in the final wild-card game, the result won’t prompt a Philadelphia collapse. It will either confirm or dispute the unraveling seams of the defending NFC champions.
Finally, the Detroit Lions have won a postseason game.
Matthew Stafford is popular in Detroit but wasn't on Sunday night.
The Lions' first home playoff game since 1993 was an entertaining one.
JuJu Watkins dropped 32 points to lead the Trojans past UCLA on Sunday.
FedEx on Sunday announced that it will launch its own ecommerce platform this fall. Called "fdx," it's being billed as an online shopping hub that will provide end-to-end solutions for sellers, from reaching customers to order fulfillment.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers at Cowboys game.
New research from the IMF sheds light on the profound impacts to global economies as generative AI becomes more pronounced.
Draymond Green has missed the past 16 games for the Warriors after his second suspension this season.
In the latest update from Astrobotic, the company said the Peregrine lander seems to be heading back toward Earth and will likely burn up in the atmosphere. As of Saturday, Peregrine had made it 242,000 miles from Earth but has been leaking propellant for days.
A move from a high-tax state saves a chunk in income taxes, but home vlaues and property taxes should be factored in too.
These are our favorite electric vehicles that you can get for under $50,000.
A massage gun for $26, fluffy towels at nearly 60% off, a mega-popular wireless charger for $16: Scoop 'em up while you can.
The Samsung 50" Class Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV is a fantastic and budget-friendly choice for those eager to catch the NFL playoffs in stunning 4K clarity.
Last year's 8.7% COLA was a welcome gift to Social Security recipients. It could mean a tax bill come April.
More than 26,000 shoppers love this winter layering wonder — grab it while it's nearly 40% off.
A TCU layup in traffic in the game's final seconds sent the Horned Frogs to their second straight win over a top-10 team.
What you need to know about how to watch the Dolphins at Chiefs game this weekend.