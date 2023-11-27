Sacramento’s Chamber Of Commerce has a new president. Here’s what he’s focused on

The new President and CEO of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce Robert W. Heidt Jr. expects dealing with the area’s homelessness crisis will be a key issue for the organization.

“Homelessness and the unhoused is a national problem, all the way from whatever the city it is to the smallest town,” he said. “And they are tough situations. They are very complex.”

Heidt, who takes over the chamber in early January, said there will be no easy answers.

The number of people who are unhoused has rapidly grown.

Federal data shows that in Sacramento County between 2020 and 2022, the number of homeless people grew to 9,278, a 68 % increase.

The chamber has been aggressive in pushing for laws allowing city officials to move the unhoused from the street including pushing for an August law approved by the city council that gave the city manager the power to create emergency shelters.

The law also gave the city the ability to clear homeless encampments off the street more quickly.

The chamber announced on Nov. 17 that it had chosen Heidt to replace Amanda Blackwood, who left the organization in October after a six-year tenure.

Heidt has served as president and CEO of the Glendale Arizona Chamber of Commerce since 2013. Glendale is located 9 miles from Phoenix.

He was selected as the head of the Sacramento Metropolitan Chamber after a national search.

“We are super excited to have Robert decide to lend his gifts and his talent to the Sacramento Metro Chamber of Commerce, and we are really glad to work with him,” Chamber Board Chair Darrell Teat said in a statement.

Heidt said he is still studying many of the issues facing the Sacramento region. He said he has not taken a position yet on whether the city of Sacramento’s tax on businesses should be increased.

Voters will decide on March 5 whether businesses should be required to pay what is expected to be a $6 million increase in taxes.

“I think the increase is a little bit more than people would like,” he said. “Once I can get to Sacramento and get boots on the ground and talk to our stakeholders and partners I will have a better idea of my position.”

Heidt looks forward to immersing himself in the Sacramento community come January and connecting with as many people as he can.

Heidt said Sacramento is an emerging destination. He said while there are challenges, there is also a lot of potential for business growth.