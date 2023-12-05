Sacramento has chances of showers in first full week of December

TechCrunch

Kodiak Robotics has unveiled its first autonomous test vehicle for the U.S. Department of Defense, a Ford F-150 pickup truck that the startup has upfitted with its software and sensor stack. Kodiak won the $50 million two-year contract with the Army in December 2022, and now has another year to build and deliver two off-road-capable vehicles based on the F-150. If the pilot is successful, Kodiak could be one of the Army's future partners as it works to advance autonomous military applications.