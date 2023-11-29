Sacramento City Council approves new community center
City officials approved the construction of a new community center in the south Sacramento area. Rachel Rios, director of La Familia Counseling Center, will oversee the more-than-25,000-square-foot facility that will be built on Franklin Boulevard. “That community unfortunately has been neglected for so many years and so it’s so important that we have anchor organizations and hope so people can see in their communities that the services are there,” Rios said.