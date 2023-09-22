Sacramento City Council removes option of phone comments at meeting
The council made the change now that the pandemic has subsided and after several months of frequent callers making hateful comments during public comment periods.
The council made the change now that the pandemic has subsided and after several months of frequent callers making hateful comments during public comment periods.
What do Olivia Rodrigo, Demi Lovato and Miley Cyrus all have in common? Disney knees. The post What are ‘Disney knees’? Gen Z creators are buzzing about this phenomenon: ‘Why is this so accurate’ appeared first on In The Know.
When an artist is accused or convicted of the serious crimes of rape or sexual assault, can we still enjoy their art?
The CDC's deputy director spoke to Yahoo News about how Americans should think about, and respond to, the current coronavirus mini-surge.
Aaron Rodgers is out of a cast after his Achilles surgery but said he still can’t walk on his own.
While much of the drama that unfolded at Twitter (now, X) over the last year and half has been well-documented, Isaacson’s account adds telling — and at times bizarre — new details about how it all went down.
Messi exited Inter Miami's last match in some discomfort.
The towns of Pomfret and Woodstock, Vt. voted to shut down access to Sleepy Hollow Farm — the "most photographed spot" in the entire state — after years of influencers and photographers clogging up the roads.
A new TikTok about the Scholastic Book Fair has some book-loving adults feeling old — and even a little "scared" — after seeing some of the book titles that are currently on sale.
Unity has done a 180 on a controversial new pricing scheme that users of its cross-platform game engine almost unanimously disparaged. A new pricing policy is still incoming, but it's far less fraught for independent developers, many of whom threatened to leave the engine and platform behind rather than pay. The changes were announced only last week, and immediately attracted the ire of nearly everyone in the gaming community, prompting a panicked "clarification" soft-pedaling of the "runtime fee" that would be owed with every install of a game past a certain level of revenue.
The battery-electric entry could be called bZ3, still don't know what will power it.
E-Legend's electric EL1 homage to Audi Sport Quattro S1 nears production. Plans to debut during 2024 Monterey Car Week with 805 hp and 848 lb-ft.
Amazon Prime members can take 50 percent off a bundle including two Blink Outdoor 4 cameras, a Blink mini and the Sync Module 2.
It can make sitting for long periods of time way more comfortable.
The Twins are one game away from joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
It's 37% off for a limited time only.
So many premium fragrances claim to last all day, but only a few actually do. I've tested some of the most popular from January 2023 to now and these lived up to the hype.
Ertz called it a career after 10-plus years with the USWNT and two World Cup titles.
"This is what dads do after saying they don’t want the dog."
"It was such an emotional moment and one that I will remember for the rest of my life."
More than 275,000 Amazon shoppers swear by this hack to get the job done.