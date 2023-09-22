Sacramento City Council removes option of phone comments at meeting

TechCrunch

Unity has done a 180 on a controversial new pricing scheme that users of its cross-platform game engine almost unanimously disparaged. A new pricing policy is still incoming, but it's far less fraught for independent developers, many of whom threatened to leave the engine and platform behind rather than pay. The changes were announced only last week, and immediately attracted the ire of nearly everyone in the gaming community, prompting a panicked "clarification" soft-pedaling of the "runtime fee" that would be owed with every install of a game past a certain level of revenue.