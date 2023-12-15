Sacramento City Councilman Sean Loloee indicted on federal charges

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento City Councilmember Sean Loloee has been indicted on federal charges Thursday in connection with the operation of his Viva Supermarket locations, the U.S. Department of Justice announced.

According to the DOJ, Loloee and the general manager of his three grocery stores, Karla Montoya, are charged with “conspiracy, obstruction of agency proceedings, and possession and use of false immigration documents.”

Loloee is additionally charged with falsification of records and a pandemic relief fraud scheme.

Federal and state agents were spotted at Loloee’s Sacramento-area supermarkets last month in what was described by a Homeland Security spokesperson as part of “law enforcement activity.”

Loloee’s businesses have previously been investigated by the U.S. Department of Labor over accusations of underpaying employees, withholding overtime pay, not paying employees for COVID-19 sick time, and intimidating employees for talking with investigators.

Candidates run to replace embattled Sacramento District 2 Councilman Sean Loloee

Last year, the councilmember faced questions regarding his residency in the district he represents.

Loloee was accused of actually living in his wife’s home in Granite Bay rather than the house in the neighborhood of Hagginwood Loloee claims as his primary residence and where the Sacramento Bee reported neighbors claimed to never see him.

The city of Sacramento said an independent investigation found the councilman’s primary residence to be in the district he represents.

Loloee has previously announced he would not be running for reelection.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.