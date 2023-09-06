Sacramento city leaders respond to grand jury report on homelessness
The report is part of a months-long investigation, which was started by a Sacramento County grand jury.
The Department of Justice has sent hundreds of insurrectionists to federal prison, but none for as long as Tarrio.
The couple met in 2016 and married (twice!) three years later. Now, their union is "irretrievably broken."
YouTuber James Charles caught flack from commenters after he uploaded a video dedicated to recreating Korean beauty looks, but featured makeup references from Japanese and Chinese influencers.
Firefly Aerospace inked a new launch agreement with defense prime L3Harris Technologies for three launches on the Alpha rocket in 2026. Each mission will launch a single satellite manufactured by L3Harris for the U.S. government, part of a $TK million contract the company won from TK in TK. The launches will lift-off from Firefly’s launch site at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
Dietitians have praised the Mediterranean diet for years. Here's why it's so healthy.
TikTokers are trying to implement a new morning routine hack. The post Woman shares her ‘morning menu’ hack to be more productive appeared first on In The Know.
Spotify is experimenting with making its in-app lyrics a Premium-only feature. However, this move isn't sitting well with some users.
International startup founders have limited time, energy, and funds. O-1A visas are now taking one to two months to process (or shorter with premium processing) and can grant founders a three-year stay in the United States, with the possibility of unlimited extensions afterward. Compared to other potential visas for founders, like H-1Bs and L-1As, the equity requirements are less complicated, the process is faster, and there is no lottery process or annual cap to contend with.
After six months of dating, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their couple debut at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour — and they packed on the PDA.
Mercedes-Benz is going to make owning a G-Wagen a little bit easier, with plans to build a smaller, more budget-friendly version of the boxy off-roader.
Wayflyer, which provides financing to e-commerce startups in exchange for a portion of their future revenue, today announced that it secured $1 billion in capital from investment management firm Neuberger Berman. In a press release, Wayflyer describes the funding as an "off-balance sheet program," meaning that the company was allowed to keep certain assets and liabilities from being reported on its balance sheet. It presumably helped Wayflyer keep its overall debt-to-equity ratio low; prior to the Neuberger Berman deal, Wayflyer had secured hundreds of millions in credit to fund its loans.
The former adult film star reflected on her challenging year, which involved a long stay in the hospital.
This glorious goo boldly goes where no conventional cleaners dare to tread. Save over 40%!
Android 14 is fast approaching. But before Google publicly releases the next big version of the mobile operating system alongside its latest Pixel devices, the company has revealed a refreshed Android logo.
The classic survival horror series Alone in the Dark recently announced a reboot set to release in October, but it just got delayed to January. This delay isn’t for the usual reasons. The game doesn’t need more polish or anything like that. It’s simply a matter of finding an audience in the bustling gaming month of October, given the flood of titles coming next month.
With less than a month remaining in the MLB season, there won’t be a more interesting race than what we’re seeing in the AL West.
Daryl Dixon returns this week. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
There are tons of shampoos that don't really do much. Over 9,000 Amazon shoppers say this cheap shampoo is the industry's best-kept secret.
Two weeks after Intel said it would cancel its plan to acquire Tower Semiconductor for $5.4 billion amidst pushback from regulators, the two companies intend to work together anyway. Intel today said that it would provide foundry services and 300mm manufacturing capacity to Tower. As part of the deal, Tower would use Intel's plant in New Mexico, operated by Intel Foundry Services (IFS), investing up to $300 million to "acquire and own equipment and other fixed assets" that would be installed in the manufacturing facility.
The race to net zero has led thousands of businesses to commit to eliminating their greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a commitment that falls short of what is needed to counter the growing climate emergency. Insufficient action and planning among governments and corporations is part of it, but even with the best will in the world, the Herculean undertaking required to get businesses to net zero in less than three decades presents a vast gamut of challenges. Among them is how to help well-intentioned institutions invest in carbon projects, and -- by extension -- how to help carbon projects get investment.