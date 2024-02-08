Is Sacramento a city of trees no more?
Sacramento may be the city of trees, but a newly released memo shows the city has no more money to plant trees in its own parks.
Sacramento may be the city of trees, but a newly released memo shows the city has no more money to plant trees in its own parks.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
Just like clockwork, Pennylane is raising another €40 million ($43 million at today’s exchange rate). This new funding round comes after the accounting startup raised €4 million in 2020, €15 million in 2021, another €15 million in 2021 again, €50 million in 2022 and €30 million in 2023. You might think that it’s quite a lot of money for a company working on… accounting software?
Andy Reid played down the idea of Bieniemy returning to Kansas City on Wednesday. But another team near to his heart has a glaring need for his services.
The Kings hilariously played Brandon Aiyuk's catch on repeat while the Pistons' starting lineup was being announced on Wednesday night.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
Some Swifties have never cared about football. Some NFL fans are new Swifties. The Super Bowl is bringing them together.
Saban didn't stay fully retired for very long.
'Goodbye, sore arms,' wrote one of nearly 60,000 five-star reviewers. Save 60% on these game-changers.
Worried about a possible exposure to syphilis? These syphilis tests can give you the answers you need in the privacy of your home.
Weleda Skin Food is my cold-weather savior, and if it's good enough for Julia Roberts and Hailey Bieber, it's good enough for me.
This Valentine's Day, are YOU ready to "throuple" up? Here's what to know about Peacock's new polyamorous dating show.
The fifth-generation BMW 5 Series Touring opens a new powertrain front with the electric i5 Touring, and a larger load bay thanks to slightly bigger size.
Toyota has chopped the tops off the new Crown and Century SUV. These are one-off creations used for parades and other special occasions.
The company calls it the "highest video quality" it offers.
Mayor Carolyn Goodman offered a surprising take on the A's planned move to her city as the sports world descends on Las Vegas.
Unemployment benefits are taxable at the federal level, and many states also tax jobless compensation. Learn about your options for paying taxes on unemployment.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by former NBA assistant coach Steve Jones Jr. to talk about which contending teams need to add another player before Thursday’s trade deadline?
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Here's everything you need to know about the Super super couple — all in one place.
'Saved my tires': 45,000+ fans rely on this gauge to get the proper pressure.