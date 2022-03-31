Sacramento’s citywide gift card program is back with new deals. See how you can get it

Sacramento’s Shop 916 electronic gift card program is back, and there are new deals for customers to save money while supporting local businesses.

Following set backs from COVID-19, the city launched a citywide gift card program in December 2021 to help retailers who were hit financially from the pandemic. Customers could use their gift cards at local participating restaurants, shops and businesses.

“The Shop 916 e-gift card is a great way to save money and support the retailers that give Sacramento the unique character we all love,” said Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg in a December release from the Mayor’s Office of Civic Engagement. “It’s more important than ever that we rally around our small businesses that have endured so much hardship during the pandemic.”

The city relaunched the program Wednesday with a new set of promotions:

Buy a $25 gift card and get a $10 bonus gift card for free

Buy a $50 gift card and get a $25 bonus gift card for free

Buy a $100 gift card and get a $50 bonus gift card for free

This offer expires on June 30 and bonus cards must be used by July 17. Each person is limited to five free bonus cards. The gift cards that you purchase do not expire.

How to buy

You can purchase a citywide e-gift card online at the Shop 916 website. You can select how much money you want the gift card to have, who it’s for and whether you want the card sent via text, email or printed.

Which businesses can I use the gift card at?

The Shop 916 website has a map of participating businesses and restaurants. They include Kodaiko Ramen & Bar, Fox & Goose Public House, Crocker Art Museum and Safe Space Bodywork.

You can use your gift card at multiple locations, as long as you still have cash in your balance.

Business owners: How you can sign up

Owners of establishments can apply online to participate with the gift card program.

