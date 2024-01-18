Sacramento County is activating weather respite centers. How rainy and cold will it get?

Sacramento County is activating its weather respite centers this week due to incoming “cold weather and intermittent rain.”

The centers are intended to help unhoused individuals get relief from the winter weather.

A series of storms is forecast to start Friday evening in the Sacramento area and continue through early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

“There are two systems back to back, with the second being the wetter of the two,” the Weather Service said Thursday morning in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Here’s the latest forecast for the capital city:

Wet weather ahead!



Rain returns to the area starting Friday, and continues through early next week. There are two systems back to back, with the second being the wetter of the two. Heaviest precip will occur Sunday evening into Monday morning. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/s9ix81WUZv — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 18, 2024

What’s the weather forecast for Sacramento?

The National Weather Service is predicting a series of showers in the Sacramento area over the next five days.

On Friday evening, temperatures in Sacramento will reach a high of 61 degrees and a low of 53, according to the agency’s five-day forecast.

Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected to drop in the northern Sacramento Valley and foothills on Friday, according to the weather service.

On Saturday, “moderate to heavy rain” will continue in the Sacramento area, with a high temperature of 59 degrees and a low of 51 degrees, according to the Weather Service.

Heavy rain is expected Sunday in the valley and foothills.

“The second (weather system) will be wetter than the first,” with the heaviest precipitation occurring Sunday evening into Monday morning, the weather service said Thursday morning in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Temperatures on Sunday will reach a high of 57 degrees and dip to a low of 53 degrees, according to the five-day forecast.

On Monday, showers will continue with gusty winds with a temperature high of 61 degrees and a low of 51 degrees.

Showers will gradually decrease on Tuesday. The temperature will reach a high of 61 and a low of 51.

Wet weather returns tomorrow and will last through early next week with a series of two storms. The second will be wetter than the first, with heaviest precip occurring Sunday evening into Monday morning. Use caution while driving through rain or snow! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ECR8pwM4VM — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 18, 2024

Sacramento County opens weather respite centers

The Sacramento County Department of Homeless Services and Housing and First Step Communities is reactivating its weather respite centers in response to the rain, according to a Thursday news release.

The Warren E. Thornton Youth Center gym, 4000 Branch Center Road in Sacramento, will remain open from 4 p.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Monday.

Pets are allowed at the gym, but need to be crated at all times. The animals must be on leashes when taken outside.

The Auburn Outreach and Engagement Center, 3615 Auburn Blvd. in Sacramento, will remain open from 10 a.m. Friday through 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“Guests will receive blankets and cots to sleep on, have access to showers and receive three meals a day while at the respite center,” the release said.

Each location can support 50 people age 18 and older.

How to get free bus, light rail rides to warming shelters

Sacramento Regional Transit is partnering with the city of Sacramento and Sacramento County to provide free bus and light rail rides to and from warming centers, according to a flyer.



Rides start at 10 a.m. Friday at the Auburn Outreach & Engagement Center and continue all day Saturday, Sunday and Monday, ending at 10 a.m. Tuesday.



At the Warren E. Thorton Youth Center, rides are available starting at noon Friday. They continue all day on Saturday and Sunday, and end at 10 a.m. on Monday.



To ride free, folks should screenshot or print the free ride flyer and present it to the bus driver upon boarding, or show it light rail fare inspection staff upon request.



This flyer is only valid for folks riding to and from activated warming centers. Visit 211sacramento.org for more information on respite centers





