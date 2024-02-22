Sacramento County coroner IDs husband, wife in Carmichael murder-suicide that left 3 dead

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office identified two of the three residents who died in a murder-suicide on Saturday that shocked a Carmichael townhouse neighborhood.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies went about 3:30 p.m. to the 5700 block of Shadow Creek Drive for a welfare check and found three dead adults, all riddled with bullets.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a spokesman with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, said the husband shot and killed his wife at the Oakwood HOA complex. A third person’s body was also found at the scene.

The husband was identified by the coroner as Larry Brown, 56, who died by suicide. His wife, 45-year-old Jennifer Evans Brown, died in a homicide, the coroner said.

The third person killed has not yet been identified by the coroner. Neighbors suggested the victim was the couple’s son, The Sacramento Bee previously reported.

The three bodies were discovered by a family member who had stopped by the townhouse to check on Evans Brown. The family member found Evans Brown shot and killed in a bed while Larry Brown was in a chair holding a weapon, according to The Bee’s previous reporting.

The other man who was killed was found behind a locked door by a sheriff’s deputy, according to previous reporting.