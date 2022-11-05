Sacramento County jury convicts man of sex trafficking 15-year-old girl

A Sacramento County jury convicted a 35-year old man of three felonies on Friday for trafficking a 15-year-old girl, according to a District Attorney’s Office news release.

Justin Starks was convicted of persuading a minor to engage in a commercial sex act, pimping a minor under age 16, and pandering by encouraging a minor under 16 years old, according to the release.

Starks faces a maximum 12 years in prison, with a Jan. 13 sentencing date, according to the release. He’ll be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

He took the victim to an area known for prostitution to sell sex over the course of several weeks. She collected and turned money over to Starks, according to the release.

Investigators spoke with the victim’s family and reviewed other evidence to identify Starks as her trafficker, the release states.

The release doesn’t say where Starks is from. He had a security guard license in Carmichael that expired in 2015, according to a Department of Consumer Affairs registry.

He’s been ineligible for bail and is being held at Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s inmate locator site.