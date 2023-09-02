Sacramento County jury finds father guilty after infant daughter drowned in bathtub

A jury found a Sacramento County man guilty of child endangerment after his infant daughter drowned in the bathtub.

Roberto Escobar-Montes was convicted Friday of two counts of child endangerment, with circumstances likely to cause death.

In 2021, Escobar-Montes left his two children, 8-month-old Freyja and 2-year-old Eros, in the bathtub for at least 12 minutes while he watched a pornographic video in another room, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

When he noticed that he couldn’t hear his infant daughter, he returned to the bathroom and found her floating face down in the tub. The baby was without a heartbeat for 90 minutes and died days later.

Escobar-Montes faces a prison sentence of up to 11 years and 4 months. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Oct. 6 before Judge Shauna Franklin.

An average of 11 people drown in the United States every day, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and more children under 4 die from drowning than any other cause.