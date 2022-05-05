Sacramento County looking for new garbage truck drivers. Here’s how and where to apply

Sacramento County is looking to hire new garbage collectors and truck drivers at its in-person job fair event.

The county’s waste management and recycling program, known as the SacGreenTeam, is hiring for several positions including sanitation workers, collection equipment operators and senior collection operators.

The starting salary for these full-time and intermittent positions ranges from $56,000 to $60,000. Some benefits of working for the county include dental and health insurance, as well as retirement plans.

In addition, the application for sanitation workers does not have any mandatory education or experience requirements.

To become a driver for the SacGreenTeam, requirements include having a Class B driver’s license with at least one or two years of driving experience, awareness of safe lifting practices and the ability to submit basic reports, according to the website.

How to apply

The hiring event takes place Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 9310 Tech Center Dr. in Sacramento, and interested candidates must arrive by noon to apply.

For those interested in getting ahead of the pack, the department encourages people to apply online at SacGreenTeam.com. The application requires a California driver’s license and social security; a DMV driving record copy; three resume copies and three professional references.

What to be prepared for

For candidates that make it far enough in the process, Sacramento County Waste Management & Recycling will be conducting 20-minute interviews and Live Scan background checks, as well as administering Class A/B driving tests.

Long pants and closed-toe boots are required for the driving test. In addition, qualifying applicants will be asked to complete a federal DOT drug and alcohol query.