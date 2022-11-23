Sacramento County Main Jail inmate, 63, found dead in his cell, Sheriff’s Office says

An inmate at the Sacramento County Main Jail was found dead Tuesday morning, sheriff’s officials said.

The inmate, a 63-year-old man, was “discovered deceased in his bed during a morning medication call,” the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The inmate occupied a single cell, with no cellmate, and no foul play is suspected in the death, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The inmate had no visible injuries or trauma, and hours of surveillance video leading up to his death showed “no nefarious activity,” according to the Sheriff’s Office.

COVID-19 is not suspected as a factor, as the inmate had tested negative, according to the news release.

The Sheriff’s Office said it will complete an in-custody death investigation and that it has notified the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The inmate, whose identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family, had been in custody since Oct. 13, 2021, when he was booked on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

At the time of his death, the inmate had been awaiting transfer to California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office news release.