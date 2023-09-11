Sacramento County man, 29, gets 71 years in prison for pimping his girlfriend, threats

A 29-year-old Sacramento County man was sentenced last week to 71 years to life in prison for human trafficking, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said.

Dominick Roberson was arrested in 2022 on suspicion of pimping and pandering a woman he was dating, authorities said.

At the time, Roberson expressed romantic interest in the victim, pursuing a relationship with her. As their relationship developed, however, he became “threatening, verbally abusive and physically assaulted her,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

“He gave her directions regarding selling sex and put her out on the street in a well-known prostitution ‘stroll’ area,” the news release said. “He required her to give him the money she made from prostitution and continued to exercise control over her, including through physical violence and threats to her and her family.”

Roberson was arrested after a service provider noticed something was wrong with the victim during a medical visit and asked if she needed help, prosecutors said. Law enforcement officers were notified and took him into custody, finding a firearm in his car.

Roberson had served a term in prison before and was on parole while trafficking this victim. Roberson has three prior convictions for robbery and assault with a deadly weapon, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Roberson was convicted by a jury in July, and a Sacramento Superior Court judge handed down the sentence Friday.

The jury also convicted Roberson of making criminal threats and felon in possession of a firearm.