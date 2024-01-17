Sacramento County man convicted of attempted murder after stabbing partner in 2019 attack
A Sacramento County man was convicted by a jury Wednesday of attempted murder and several other charges stemming from a domestic violent attack on his partner in 2019.
Darrell Marion faces a sentence of 27 years to life in prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.
Marion was arrested in 2019 after he attacked his partner with a knife, slashing her face, fracturing her jaw and severing a finger. Marion accused the victim of cheating on him and threatened to kill her.
He stabbed the victim multiple times before she was able to break free and escape, prosecutors said.
A Sacramento Superior Court jury convicted Marion of attempted murder with a special allegation of premeditation. He was also convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, aggravated mayhem and criminal threats, the District Attorney’s Office said.
He is scheduled to appear in court March 15 for sentencing.