Sacramento County man convicted of attempted murder after stabbing partner in 2019 attack

A Sacramento County man was convicted by a jury Wednesday of attempted murder and several other charges stemming from a domestic violent attack on his partner in 2019.

Darrell Marion faces a sentence of 27 years to life in prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Marion was arrested in 2019 after he attacked his partner with a knife, slashing her face, fracturing her jaw and severing a finger. Marion accused the victim of cheating on him and threatened to kill her.

He stabbed the victim multiple times before she was able to break free and escape, prosecutors said.

A Sacramento Superior Court jury convicted Marion of attempted murder with a special allegation of premeditation. He was also convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence, aggravated mayhem and criminal threats, the District Attorney’s Office said.

He is scheduled to appear in court March 15 for sentencing.