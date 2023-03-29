Sacramento County man gets 424 years to life in prison for sexually abusing four girls

A Sacramento County man was sentenced to 424 years to life in prison for sexually abusing four girls, including a 7-year-old girl he was babysitting.

Howard William Loveless, 55, on Jan. 31 was convicted of 27 child sexual assault charges, including lewd and lascivious touching of a child younger than 14 years old, lewd and lascivious touching of a child with force and child molestation, according to a news release from the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

As part of his conviction, Loveless admitted to enhancements for committing crimes against more than one victim and substantial sexual abuse. Prosecutors said Loveless also admitted to aggravating factors, which included the crime involved a high degree of cruelty, viciousness or callousness; the victim was particularly vulnerable; the manner in which the crime was carried out indicates planning and sophistication; and he took advantage of a position of trust or confidence.

The investigation began after Nov. 7, 2020, when Loveless babysat the then 7-year-old girl. Later that evening, the victim told her parents about sexual acts Loveless committed against her, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies arrested Loveless on Nov. 10. Prosecutors said DNA evidence linked Loveless to the sexual abuse of the girl.

Another victim confirmed to detectives that Loveless started sexually abusing her when she was about 10 years old and continued abusing her until she was 20. Prosecutors also said a 9-year-old victim reported that Loveless was “inappropriate” with her.

A victim told investigators that Loveless sexually abused her from the age of 4 to 13, and that he was violent with her and threatened to hurt her or her family if she told anyone about the abuse, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Aarseth of the Special Assault and Child Abuse Unit prosecuted the case. Sacramento Superior Court Matthew Gary sentenced Loveless on March 24.

Loveless has been in custody at the Sacramento County Jail since his November 2020 arrest, and he remained there Friday awaiting transfer to a prison.