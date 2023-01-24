Sacramento County man guilty of sex abuse. He had over 11,000 child porn images, DA says

A jury convicted a 35-year-old Sacramento County man found with more than 11,000 child pornography images, including video of an infant he sexually abused, prosecutors said.

Sayed Ali Reza Fatemy on Friday was found guilty of six counts of child molestation and one of aggravated possession of child porn, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday in a news release. Deputy District Attorney Daniel Jensen, with the Cyber Crimes Unit , prosecuted the case.

On Sept. 9, 2021, investigators served a search warrant at Fatemy’s home in Rio Linda. A cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children indicated that someone inside that home was uploading child porn videos to the internet, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators from the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, which is part of the Sacramento Valley Hi-Tech Crimes Task Force, received the cyber tip and obtained a search warrant for the Rio Linda home.

Prosecutors said the investigators seized Fatemy’s electronic devices and examined his online accounts, which revealed a total of 11,207 child porn images in his possession. They said some of the videos found were of Fatemy sexually abusing an infant.

Fatemy on Monday remained in custody at the Sacramento County Jail, where he has been held since his September 2021 arrest. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 17 in Sacramento Superior Court. Prosecutors said Fatemy faces a maximum sentence of 18 years, 8 months in prison.