Sacramento County sex offender arrested for third time on charges involving children

Investigators are looking for any potential additional victims after a Sacramento County man was arrested on suspicion of possessing child pornography — the third time he has been arrested in the capital region on criminal charges involving minors within the past six years.

Aleksandr Antolyevi Rudenko, 28, of Antelope, is a registered sex offender who was arrested earlier this week by sheriff’s deputies on a charge of possessing materials depicting sexual conduct involving a child.

Rudenko, who remains in custody at the Sacramento County Jail, appeared for his arraignment Friday afternoon in Sacramento Superior Court. He’s scheduled to return to court July 17.

When he was re-arrested Wednesday, Rudenko was out on bail while awaiting prosecution in a Sacramento County sexual assault case. Court records show the judge has ordered a mental health evaluation in that case, but the case has been continued.

As part of their continued investigation, detectives assigned with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force determined Rudenko was in possession of “child sexual abuse material,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Rudenko has been known to frequent parks and movie theaters, and to use social media sites to meet meet minors, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

In May 2018, the Roseville Police Department arrested Rudenko on suspicion of arranging to meet with a minor with the intent to commit lewd and lascivious acts. Police said at the time investigators received information alleging Rudenko, who was 22 at the time, had made inappropriate advances on minors.

Undercover officers in a police sting operation posed as a 13-year-old girl and contacted Rudenko online. Police said Rudenko arrived in Roseville on May 4, 2019, with the intent to engage in sexual activity with the girl, but he was instead arrested.

Rudenko pleaded no contest to a charge of contacting a minor with the intent to commit a specified sex offense, according to the Placer County District Attorney’s Office. On May 9, 2019, he was sentenced to 364 days in the Placer County Jail and ordered to serve four years of probation.

As part of his sentence, the court ordered Rudenko to register with authorities as a sex offender and submit to related searches. In July 2019, the court granted a motion to transfer jurisdiction of his case to Sacramento County.

In August 2022, Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives arrested Rudenko on suspicion of sexually assaulting two teen girls, ages 13 and 17. A day after his arrest last year, Rudenko was released from the Sacramento County Jail after posting a $135,000 bail bond.

Investigators asked anyone who was potentially a victim of Rudenko in the past to call the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.