Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives investigating woman’s death in Rancho Cordova

Sacramento County sheriff’s homicide detectives on Wednesday afternoon were investigating the death of an 18-year-old woman who was killed in a Rancho Cordova neighborhood.

The Rancho Cordova Police Department was called to the scene about 1:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Ramsgate Way, said Sgt. Amar Gandhi, a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office spokesman. The homicide was reported in a residential neighborhood, just east of Mather Field Road and a few blocks south of Folsom Boulevard.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Gandhi said he did not yet have further details about the homicide, including the manner of death, but he would provide an update as more information became available.

The Sheriff’s Office is contracted to provide police services for the city of Rancho Cordova. All homicides in Rancho Cordova are investigated by sheriff’s detectives.