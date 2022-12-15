Sacramento County sheriff’s detectives look for more victims in child sex abuse case

Sacramento County sheriff’s investigators on Thursday said they were looking for possible additional victims of a man arrested on child sexual abuse charges seven months ago.

Victor Daniel Hassan, 23, arrested May 14, is suspected of befriending mothers to get closer to their children.

He was accused of sexual abuse of a child younger than 10 years old, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday in a news release. Authorities said the victim was the child of Hassan’s longtime friend.

Hassan remains in custody at the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center near Elk Grove, where he is being held without bail. Jail records indicate Hassan faces a charge of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child younger than 14.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint on April 21 and amended it Oct. 18. Hassan is scheduled to return to Sacramento Superior Court on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials said further investigation after Hassan’s arrest led detectives to two additional alleged victims in the Sacramento area.

Detectives also learned that Hassan is originally from Los Gatos in Santa Clara County, and he had lived in Fairbanks, Alaska, and Kansas City, Missouri. The detectives are seeking information regarding any potential victims and witnesses in those areas.

Investigators ask anyone with information relevant to the investigation to call the sheriff’s Child Abuse Bureau at 916-874-5070 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357.