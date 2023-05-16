Sacramento County sheriff’s investigators arrest man accused of sexually abusing teen

Sacramento County sheriff’s investigators on Monday arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a 14-year-old minor.

The 32-year-old Sacramento County man was arrested on suspicion of committing four counts of lewd acts with a minor 14 or 15 years old, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect was booked at the Sacramento County Jail, where he was being held Monday afternoon in lieu of $1 million bail. He is scheduled to make his first appearance Wednesday in Sacramento Superior Court.

Sheriff’s officials said the suspect knew the victim in this case. The Sheriff’s Office did not release any other details about the case.