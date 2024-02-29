Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office seize nearly 100 guns from Elk Grove residence

(FOX40.COM) — Nearly 100 guns were seized from an Elk Grove residence on Wednesday after a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office investigation revealed that the man who lived there had machine guns, assault weapons, silencers, and explosives.

The sheriff’s office said that their search revealed 94 guns, including 50 caliber rifles, a sawed-off shotgun, a 40mm launcher, machine guns, silencers, five live grenades, several partially assembled grenades, pipe bombs, and additional bomb-making materials.

“[The suspect] was booked into the main jail for various weapons violations and possession of explosives. and he remains in jail,” the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said on X.

Sheriff’s officials said that the man’s bail is $2 million.

SCSO added that the agency’s Gang Suppression Unit conducted the investigation that would later executed by the Special Enforcement Detail (SED) and the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) teams.

