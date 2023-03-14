Sacramento County shooting suspect faces another homicide charge after third victim dies

A man arrested in a shooting last week at a Sacramento County home now faces another homicide charge after a third person died from their wounds.

Four people were struck by gunfire in the early hours of March 6 at the home in the 2200 block of Rogue River Drive in the county’s La Riviera neighborhood. Jack Vernon James Jr., 59, and Vicki Lynn Bright, 66, both of Sacramento were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two others were seriously wounded. One of the people listed in critical condition at the hospital, 63-year-old Bob White of Sacramento, died Thursday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday in a news release.

Robben Luke Bryson, 31, now faces three counts of murder in the March 6 shooting, sheriff’s officials said. Bryson was arrested last week in Nevada County, and he remained in custody Monday evening at the Sacramento County Jail. He was being held without bail and is scheduled to return March 20 to Sacramento Superior Court.

Bryson also faces charges of attempted murder, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and animal cruelty, jail records show.

Sheriff’s officials revealed on Monday that a dog was shot and killed at the Rogue River Drive home that night. Deputies were sent to the home about 1:15 a.m. after dispatchers received an incomplete 911 call. An unknown caller reported that people were being shot near the location.

Deputies arrived at the home and found four people inside suffering from gunshot wounds. Sheriff’s officials have said two others were inside the home when deputies arrived. They were detained for questioning.

Detectives later determined Bryson was responsible for the shooting, found him March 8 and took him into custody without further incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.