Sacramento County on track to widen South Watt Avenue. Here’s when construction could start

Sacramento County officials are in the final design phase of a road improvement project to widen South Watt Avenue and increase capacity along a 3-mile stretch between Jackson and Florin roads.

The project will add a through traffic lane for vehicles in each direction, expanding South Watt to four lanes, along with adding 6 miles of sidewalks and bike lanes in south Sacramento County.

Officials call South Watt Avenue “a critical transportation corridor” providing north-south freight and commuter access between Highway 50 and Elk Grove.

“We want to help make travel along this portion of South Watt easier, but not just for drivers,” said Matt Robinson, a county spokesman. “We are working to improve travel options for bike riders and pedestrians as part of the County’s Active Transportation Plan. We’re striving to give people safer options to get from Point A to Point B, whether it’s by car, bike or walking.”

The South Watt Avenue Improvement Project also would create turnouts for future transit stops, improve five signalized intersections and replace the Morrison Creek Bridge just south of Alder Avenue. The county project’s goals include reducing vehicle traffic congestion and improving safety.

This portion of South Watt lacks complete bicycle and pedestrian facilities and had 99 crashes with three fatalities from January 2014 through December 2018, according to an April 2021 report on the project.

Robinson said county officials expect construction on South Watt to start next year, but most of the construction work will be done in 2025. County officials also are in the process of acquiring property to give the extra space needed for the project.

He said the current construction cost estimate for the project was $37 million with funds coming from the California Active Transportation Program. The state program created in September 2013 includes goals of increasing the proportion of trips accomplished by biking and walking and increasing the safety and mobility for non-motorized users.