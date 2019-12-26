A Sacramento couple spent $1,000 at Ikea to turn a Ram van into a DIY tiny home called 'Flippie'

Grace Aquino/The Sweet Savory Life

Grace Aquino and her husband Marlon converted a 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van into a tiny home on wheels.

They DIY furnished the van for less than $1,000 with Ikea furniture.

The van has a couch that can fold out into a bed, desk, storage units, refrigerator, and a kitchen.

Grace and Marlon Aquino converted a 2017 Ram Promaster Cargo Van into a tiny home on wheels, furnishing the van with Ikea furniture for less than $1,000.

Grace documented the creation of the van ⁠— which she and her husband named "Flippie" ⁠— on her blog, The Sweet Savory Life.

The duo has lived full-time in the van since April. Prior to adopting the #VanLife, the couple was sleeping on Marlon's parents' couch and living out of their backpacks for over a year.

They initially moved into Flippie with just their backpacks and two gaming chairs that reclined into a bed, living in their van part-time in the middle of winter without any added insulation.

"When we bought her, our immediate thought was to hire professionals to build it for us knowing how little experience we have in building anything!" Grace Aquino wrote in her blog. "We called a few companies who builds camper vans and realized just how expensive it is. So we're down to doing it ourselves as our only practical choice!"

The couple chose to furnish the van with Ikea pieces because of the company's easy-to-build, lightweight furniture choices. In total, the couple spent $992.84 furnishing the van build, not including items such as the fridge, power bank station, ottoman, drawer, and additional accessories.

The wheelbase is 136 inches and the interior is 60 square feet.

Grace Aquino/The Sweet Savory LifeThere is a low roof, although Aquino claims her and her husband Marlon can both comfortably stand in it.

Grace Aquino/The Sweet Savory LifeUnlike most Promasters, Flippie has a glass side window.

Grace Aquino/The Sweet Savory LifeIt took the Aquinos several months to figure out the floor plan.

Grace Aquino/The Sweet Savory LifeThe couple made styrofoam insulation with a foil liner from Home Depot. They choose styrofoam because it was easy to cut and adhere to the van’s walls.