Sacramento crash leaves two with “major injuries”: CHP

(FOX40.COM) — A two-vehicle crash has left two women in the hospital with major injuries, according to California Highway Patrol.

CHP North Sacramento said that two women, both in their 40s, were involved in a crash on Marconi Avenue and Wright Street on Saturday around 3 p.m.

The crash was a result of one of the drivers running a red light, CHP said.

The crash and whether it was a result of a DUI remain under investigation.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

