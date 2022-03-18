🌱 Sacramento DA Q&A + Jazz Great Jessica Williams Passes Away

Good morning, neighbors! Jeri Karges here with your brand-new issue of the Sacramento Daily.

First, today's weather:

Cooler with showers. High: 57 Low: 42.

Here are the top five stories today in Sacramento:

Sacramento City Unified School District teachers and much of its staff will go on strike March 23 if there is no progress in negotiations between the district’s administration and two of its unions. Hundreds of people showed up at a rally supporting school employees before the regular school board meeting Thursday afternoon. The unions complained of staffing shortages that have left hundreds of students without a full-time teacher or substitute every day. They say 600 students are on a waiting list for independent study and are getting no instruction. The teachers union and school district have been negotiating a contract since early 2019. They also have been bargaining over COVID-related issues for about two years, reaching an impasse in December. (EdSource.org) Prolific pianist and local legend Jessica Williams has passed away at the age of 73, leaving behind a lasting impact on Sacramento and its jazz legacy. A natural talent and affinity for jazz music landed Williams a spot in drummer Philly Joe Jones’ band in New Jersey in the late 1970s before eventually bringing her to the west coast in 1976. The accomplishments of Williams’ career on the west coast included two Grammy nominations. Sacramento’s jazz scene veterans remember Williams fondly and with massive respect. She died on Saturday, March 12, five days before her 74th birthday. A legend gone but not forgotten. (Capital Public Radio News) Sacramento’s first female police chief was sworn in on Thursday morning. Kathy Lester will be the 46th Chief of the Sacramento Police Department. She was already technically sworn in, in a small ceremony, in front of the city council when she first took the job on January 1. Thursday marked the official promotional ceremony for the 27-year veteran of the department. (ABC10) For the first time in two decades, the Folsom High School Music Boosters held its annual Wine and Jazz fundraiser under the stars in Historic Folsom Friday evening. The 21st annual fundraiser featured a variety of ensembles from Folsom High School, Folsom Middle School and Sutter Middle School while attendees enjoyed wine and cuisine tasting from area establishments and participated in a silent auction and more. The event raised nearly $11,000 for the music boosters as attendees showed their support of area youth and the arts. (Folsom Telegraph) The Sacramento County District Attorney forum held last week showcased both Alana Mathews and Thein Ho in the open seat for Sacramento County DA. You can read the Q&A here. (The People’s Vanguard of Davis)

Today in Sacramento:

Chrysalis: Making its SacBallet debut is choreographer Val Caniparoli's acclaimed Tutto Eccetto Il Lavandino ("everything but the kitchen sink"). Merging classical ballet with unique contemporary movement, the work is a mesmerizing joyride of speed, precision & humor. (2:00 PM)

Love Horror Events presents Tease Through Time by Heelesque. The members of Heelesque are pleased to present a tantalizing time travel variety show for one night only. Don't miss this exquisite evening of rock, roll, and risqué at the Colonial Theater. (8:00 PM)

Don't miss The Blackramento Comedy Competition Finals! Hosted by Dru Burks with a Special Performance by The Gatlin at The Guild in Sacramento. (8:00 PM)

From my notebook:

From nightlife to daytime adventures, here's what Sacramento's got planned for your weekend. (ABC10.com KXTV)

Goats and sheep arrived in North Natomas Regional Park late last week as part of the Department of Youth, Parks, & Community Enrichment’s (YPCE) grazing program. Their presence at the 212-acre park will help sustainably reduce fire risk. The animals are an ideal resource at parks that present challenges to the mowers and other equipment staff typically use, officials said. The site is monitored 24-hours a day. Visitors to the park should expect areas to be intermittently closed while the animals are grazing.

The City of Rancho Cordova would like to reward a graduating senior with a $500 scholarship prize, created and fundraised by City of Rancho Cordova employees, for demonstrating outstanding service to the Rancho Cordova community as well as academic excellence. Submit your application for the Community PRIDE Scholarship no later than 5 PM on Friday, April 22. For more information and eligibility requirements, please visit CityofRanchoCordova.org/Scholarship.

American Diabetes Association Diabetes Alert Day: Understand Your Risk (March 22)

