Sacramento deputies at Arden Arcade apartment complex for possible hostage situation

A Sacramento County sheriff’s SWAT team on Friday was called to an Arden Arcade apartment complex where deputies believe a shooting suspect is holed up inside a building with a victim.

The incident occurred in the 1100 block of Howe Avenue in the apartment complex near an area filled restaurants and stores along Hurley Way.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting there, and they believe there might be as many as three people being held against their will inside the building with the suspect, sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Amar Gandhi announced shortly after 11 a..m. Friday.

About 30 minutes later, Gandhi said sheriff’s officials were beginning to evacuate some of the apartments in the area. It’s unclear whether any injuries have been reported.

