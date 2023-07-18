Sacramento deputies arrest 2 men in connection to death of Rancho Cordova man hit by car

Two men were arrested Monday on suspicion of killing one person near Folsom and Sunrise Boulevards in Rancho Cordova on Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

Rancho Cordova police and Sacramento deputies began investigating after finding an unresponsive man who had been struck by a vehicle just before 10 p.m.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District personnel pronounced the man dead at the scene. He was identified by coroner’s officials as 39-year-old Anthony Bustamante, of Rancho Cordova.

Andres Santibanez, 54, and Sammuel Amorado, 52, were arrested Monday on suspicion of homicide, the Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post.

They were booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and are currently ineligible for bail. Ammorado is also suspected of driving under the influence and driving without a license, according to jail records.

Both suspects are scheduled to be arraigned in Sacramento Superior Court at 3 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 916-874-5115.