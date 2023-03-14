Sacramento deputies arrest man accused of kidnapping and sexual assaulting estranged wife

A man was arrested Saturday in connection with a kidnapping and sexual abuse case involving his estranged wife, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

The 41-year-old man allegedly approached his wife on Friday, entered her vehicle, presented a firearm and forced her to drive to his residence with him, according to a sheriff’s news release.

The Sacramento Bee is not identifying the suspect by name because doing so would identify the victim.

The release said the husband reportedly kept her against her will for several hours and sexually assaulted her. The victim eventually was able to leave the suspect’s residence. She was taken to safety by family members who contacted law enforcement.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Sexual and Elder Abuse Bureau obtained a search warrant for the man’s home, sheriff’s officials say, and on Saturday morning the search warrant was served.

Police say the man was taken into custody without incident at the residence, and evidence inside confirmed the wife’s statement to detectives.

The man was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail on six felony charges including kidnapping, kidnapping with the intention of rape, false imprisonment, assault with a deadly weapon, rape by means of force, violence or fear and oral copulation. He is also charged with violating a court order.

Sheriff’s Office records show the man is ineligible for bail and will be arraigned in court Tuesday.